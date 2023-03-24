Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

