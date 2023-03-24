Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 322.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 697,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 165,378 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 155,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMI opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

