Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 121,112 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 121,112 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $3.69 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.