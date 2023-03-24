Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 158 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $801.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $820.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.12. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

