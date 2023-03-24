Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,517 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

