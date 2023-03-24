Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,417 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

JHG stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

