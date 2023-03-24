Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Ares Capital by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.