Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.83 and its 200 day moving average is $223.07. The company has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

