Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

