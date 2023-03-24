Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

SOR stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

About Source Capital

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.