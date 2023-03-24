Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.