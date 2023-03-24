Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $157.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

