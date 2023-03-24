Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PPL by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 127,550 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PPL by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

