Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

