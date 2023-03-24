Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the third quarter worth about $881,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 116.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ennis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

