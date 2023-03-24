Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $213.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

