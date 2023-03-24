Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,631.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

