Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

