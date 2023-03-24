Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

