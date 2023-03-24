Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

