Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $762,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE USB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

