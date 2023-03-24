Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $913,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

