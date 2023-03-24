Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $949,000 Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 43.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $5,411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 62.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 123,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 77.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

