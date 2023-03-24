Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

