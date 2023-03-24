Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

