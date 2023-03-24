Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

