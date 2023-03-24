Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $69,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $52.49 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

