Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000.

Shares of ATRA opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $274.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $129,165 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

