Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

