Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Replimune Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

