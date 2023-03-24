Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,930,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 150.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 593,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity at Belden

Belden Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

