Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 484,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 157,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MSD opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading

