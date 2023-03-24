Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,361,000 after purchasing an additional 429,393 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

