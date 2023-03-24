Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.