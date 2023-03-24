Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 390,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

ICE opened at $96.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.