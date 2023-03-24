Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,347 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in IDACORP by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in IDACORP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of IDA opened at $101.81 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

