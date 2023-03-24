Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,001 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

