Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,954 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 106,314 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $529.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTAI. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

