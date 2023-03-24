Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $193.89 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,644.07, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.31.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

