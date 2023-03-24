Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 9,596 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,184.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $223,379.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 9,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,184.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

