Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $8,173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 200,417 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.