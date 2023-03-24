Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

