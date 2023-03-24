Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,382,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,737,000 after acquiring an additional 811,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 524,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 132,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.