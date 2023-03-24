Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter.

PHT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

