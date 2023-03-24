Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,526 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

