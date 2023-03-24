Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 164,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 1,040,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

