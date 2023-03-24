Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,031 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.50. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.