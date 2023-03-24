Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,288 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.39. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.