Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,278 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 55.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 71,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 455.56%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 50,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,397.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,131,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,755,166.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

