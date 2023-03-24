Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $158.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

